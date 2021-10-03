iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Stock Position Lifted by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 221.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,750 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,631,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,030 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,761,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,696,000 after buying an additional 1,347,142 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 154.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,825,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,578,000 after buying an additional 2,929,924 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5,089.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,335,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 3,271,207 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,624,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,336,000 after purchasing an additional 437,641 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $29.13 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.31.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.