ITV plc (LON:ITV) Insider Purchases £3,071.52 in Stock

ITV plc (LON:ITV) insider Mary Harris bought 2,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £3,071.52 ($4,012.96).

Shares of ITV stock opened at GBX 109.20 ($1.43) on Friday. ITV plc has a one year low of GBX 67.54 ($0.88) and a one year high of GBX 134.15 ($1.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.46, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 114.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 209.17. The stock has a market cap of £4.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.13.

Get ITV alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on ITV shares. Barclays increased their target price on ITV from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 109 ($1.42) target price on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 176 ($2.30) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 422 ($5.51).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.