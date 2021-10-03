Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,762,900 shares, a decrease of 42.4% from the August 31st total of 18,682,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 57.3 days.

OTCMKTS IVPAF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.41. 262,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,890. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.00. Ivanhoe Mines has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IVPAF shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ivanhoe Mines in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ivanhoe Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.58.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Platreef Project, Kamao-Kakila Project, Western Foreland Project, and Kipushi Project. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland and William Beckwith Hayden on April 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

