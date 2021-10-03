IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) versus Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Head to Head Review

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) and Lannett (NYSE:LCI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.8% of IVERIC bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of Lannett shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of IVERIC bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Lannett shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares IVERIC bio and Lannett’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IVERIC bio N/A N/A -$84.55 million ($1.14) -14.61 Lannett $478.78 million 0.26 -$363.48 million ($0.03) -97.67

IVERIC bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lannett. Lannett is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IVERIC bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

IVERIC bio has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lannett has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for IVERIC bio and Lannett, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IVERIC bio 0 0 3 0 3.00 Lannett 0 2 0 0 2.00

IVERIC bio currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.12%. Lannett has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 104.78%. Given Lannett’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lannett is more favorable than IVERIC bio.

Profitability

This table compares IVERIC bio and Lannett’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IVERIC bio N/A -60.50% -53.61% Lannett -75.92% -0.78% -0.11%

Summary

Lannett beats IVERIC bio on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R. Guyer and Samir Chandrakant Patel on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Lannett

Lannett Co., Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

