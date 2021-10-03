JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

JDEPF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered JDE Peet’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of JDE Peet’s in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered JDE Peet’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of JDEPF traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.00. 9,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,616. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.84. JDE Peet’s has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It provides multi-serve coffee, single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules, pads and pods, instant coffee and instant mixes, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, professional coffee systems and solutions, and various tea products.

