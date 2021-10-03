Jefferies Financial Group Comments on CURO Group Holdings Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CURO)

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CURO Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CURO Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE CURO opened at $17.84 on Friday. CURO Group has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $20.81. The stock has a market cap of $739.11 million, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. CURO Group had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company had revenue of $187.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.00 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

In other news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 29,046 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $479,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,098 shares in the company, valued at $711,117. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 138,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,888 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CURO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in CURO Group by 172.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,024,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 648,545 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CURO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,517,000. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CURO Group by 289.5% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in CURO Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,313,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in CURO Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,228,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,518,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

