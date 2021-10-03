Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.64.

NYSE BHC opened at $28.60 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $34.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.21 and a 200 day moving average of $29.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,271.62% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 10,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $250,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 317,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,930,896.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 84,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 66,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

