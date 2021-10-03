Jennison Associates LLC Buys 7,151 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 881.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 1,987.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 17.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWN opened at $46.34 on Friday. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

In other news, Director Malia H. Wasson bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James R. Downing sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $96,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

