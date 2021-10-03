Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,468 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.05% of SITE Centers worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SITC. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SITE Centers by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 353,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,146,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,223,000 after buying an additional 1,864,861 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,161,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,752,000 after buying an additional 124,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 98,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

SITC stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $16.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.35 and a beta of 1.73.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 9.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.