Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,055 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.16% of ChannelAdvisor worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

ECOM opened at $25.68 on Friday. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $29.42. The company has a market capitalization of $766.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.24.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $41.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

ChannelAdvisor Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM).

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.