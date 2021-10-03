Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 92.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,006 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the second quarter valued at $1,213,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the second quarter valued at $345,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 785.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 44,185 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 5.1% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 266.7% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

NASDAQ TWST opened at $105.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.89 and a beta of 0.70. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $74.25 and a 1-year high of $214.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.33.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 106.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Banyai sold 19,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total transaction of $2,280,912.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Crandell sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total value of $150,985.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 486 shares in the company, valued at $51,967.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,446 shares of company stock worth $15,974,340 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.