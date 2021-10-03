Jennison Associates LLC Sells 858 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Kforce were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kforce by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kforce by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Kforce by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kforce by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Kforce by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kforce alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $61.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.32. Kforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $64.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.19.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $403.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.31 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 40.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

In other Kforce news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $233,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $964,710.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,316 shares of company stock worth $2,162,520 in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.