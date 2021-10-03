Jennison Associates LLC Takes Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 25.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 166.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 27.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $158.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.92 and a 1 year high of $182.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 18.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LSTR. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lowered their target price on Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.00.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

