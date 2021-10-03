John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Short Interest Down 48.4% in September

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 48.4% from the August 31st total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,571,000 after purchasing an additional 31,302 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 27.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 296,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 64,274 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 1.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 175,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,396,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.35. The stock had a trading volume of 43,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,497. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $17.89 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

