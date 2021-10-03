Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Crossvault Capital Management LLC

Crossvault Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.8% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

NYSE JNJ opened at $160.47 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $179.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

