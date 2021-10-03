Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Shares Gap Up to $105.80

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $105.80, but opened at $110.13. Johnson Outdoors shares last traded at $110.96, with a volume of 11 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.15.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $213.57 million for the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.27%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JOUT. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 123.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 13.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

