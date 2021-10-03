Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 995 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 425.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 9.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,498,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,481,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,774 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 12.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,925,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $437,918,000 after buying an additional 322,040 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 59.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 769,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,743,000 after buying an additional 288,358 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 27.5% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,200,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,691,000 after buying an additional 258,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 693.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 259,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,890,000 after buying an additional 227,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America cut The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.69.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $152.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.75 and its 200-day moving average is $154.73. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.46 and a 1 year high of $163.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

