Jones Financial Companies Lllp Decreases Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 158.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK opened at $200.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.18. The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $141.32 and a 1-year high of $210.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,489.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,971 shares of company stock worth $7,726,342 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.13.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

