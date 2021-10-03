Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 9.2% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 25.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. Barclays raised Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.57.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $62.49 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.26.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

