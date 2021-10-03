Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $110,000 Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $78.53 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.64 and its 200 day moving average is $89.31. The firm has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

