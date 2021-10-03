Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $236,000 Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,868 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COP. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 65.2% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COP. increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

COP stock opened at $70.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.87 billion, a PE ratio of 60.43, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $70.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.59.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -177.32%.

In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

