Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 859,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,769,000 after buying an additional 23,906 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 32,763 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 101,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CARR. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.38.

In related news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $52.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.65. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $30.26 and a one year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

