Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,903,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,194,000 after purchasing an additional 19,477 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,510,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,184,000 after purchasing an additional 757,855 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,575,000 after purchasing an additional 107,939 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 355.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,144,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,843,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,160,000 after purchasing an additional 36,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

In other news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $88.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $104.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.93 and its 200 day moving average is $98.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Featured Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.