Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 990 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,668,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,941,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 24.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,065,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,992,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,705,000 after acquiring an additional 173,888 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,682,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,620,000 after acquiring an additional 317,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,561,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,604,000 after acquiring an additional 45,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

VLO stock opened at $73.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $84.95. The stock has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $27.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.66 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, cut their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.31.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

