JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€3.50” Price Target for Banco Santander (BME:SAN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SAN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.93 ($4.62) target price on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Banco Santander from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €3.70 ($4.35) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.05 ($3.59) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €3.30 ($3.88) to €3.40 ($4.00) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €3.72 ($4.37).

Banco Santander has a 1-year low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 1-year high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

