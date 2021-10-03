JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €90.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($136.47) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €99.71 ($117.31).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR:BMW opened at €83.83 ($98.62) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €57.25 ($67.35) and a one year high of €96.39 ($113.40). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €81.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of €85.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.