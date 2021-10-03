JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $185.34 Million Stock Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,410,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,208 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.06% of LCI Industries worth $185,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LCII. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 424,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,186,000 after acquiring an additional 37,033 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $755,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

LCII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LCI Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.40.

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $137.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $106.01 and a 1 year high of $156.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The business’s revenue was up 108.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.47%.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

