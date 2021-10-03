JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers HP (NYSE:HPQ) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $30.00 price objective on the computer maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $35.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HPQ. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a hold rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.63.

NYSE HPQ opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. HP has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.34. The company has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that HP will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in HP by 179.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 182,645 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 117,361 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in HP during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in HP by 8.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,540,191 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $197,448,000 after purchasing an additional 501,863 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in HP by 2.7% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,163 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in HP by 4.6% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 149,567 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

