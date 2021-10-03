JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 1,486,732 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,197,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,486,732 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.56% of Smartsheet worth $231,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,617,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,002,000 after purchasing an additional 419,089 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Smartsheet by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,559,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,380,000 after purchasing an additional 87,513 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet by 18.6% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,129,000 after purchasing an additional 563,301 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Smartsheet by 8.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,044,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,165,000 after purchasing an additional 231,599 shares during the period. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP boosted its position in Smartsheet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 2,741,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,932 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

In other Smartsheet news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $730,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,743.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $82,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,450 shares of company stock valued at $23,669,706. 6.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SMAR stock opened at $69.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of -60.75 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.70. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $48.04 and a 52 week high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.