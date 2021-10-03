JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,243,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,755 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $201,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 1,328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 243.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avalara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.13.

Shares of AVLR opened at $176.57 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.33 and a twelve month high of $191.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.84 and a beta of 0.71.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rajeev Singh sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total value of $119,014.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.54, for a total value of $4,756,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 586,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,010,344.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,835 shares of company stock worth $12,998,484 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

