JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,085,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 225,685 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.72% of Voya Financial worth $189,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOYA. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,827,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,874,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $730,267,000 after buying an additional 742,233 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 77.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,221,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,756,000 after purchasing an additional 531,442 shares during the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,987,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 281.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 507,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,233,000 after purchasing an additional 374,700 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $61.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.01 and a 1 year high of $70.68.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.50 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. On average, analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. cut Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

