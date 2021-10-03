Juggernaut (JGN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $23.73 Million

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. Juggernaut has a market capitalization of $23.73 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Juggernaut has traded up 25.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Juggernaut coin can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,760.35 or 0.45346522 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00056549 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00117987 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.21 or 0.00227575 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

About Juggernaut

Juggernaut is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

