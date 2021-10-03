KCM Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 218.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 25,157 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 24,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $222.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.99 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

