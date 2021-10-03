KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys 609 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 144.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 48.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $816.00 to $848.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $830.71.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $738.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $572.46 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $771.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $710.14. The stock has a market cap of $135.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.