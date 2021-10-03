KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys 910 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 145.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Chubb by 33.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.56.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total transaction of $1,328,749.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 726,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,431,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB opened at $175.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $114.21 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.08 and a 200-day moving average of $169.78. The company has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

