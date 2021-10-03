KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 388 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,656 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Workday by 43.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Workday during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY opened at $254.55 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $201.62 and a one year high of $282.77. The company has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,414.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.79.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $938,143.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $563,845.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 299,105 shares of company stock valued at $80,910,048. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. Barclays boosted their price objective on Workday from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.19.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

