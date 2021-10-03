KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 442 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 4,300 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $667,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,457 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,724. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.64.

MAR opened at $155.97 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.92 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a PE ratio of 147.14 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.47.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

