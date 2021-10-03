KCM Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMEOV. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Vimeo during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,627,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo during the second quarter valued at approximately $286,790,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Vimeo during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,808,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,749,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter worth approximately $53,141,000.

VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Friday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.08.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

