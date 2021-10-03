Keith Harvey Sells 1,000 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Stock

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $109,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of KALU stock opened at $112.36 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $52.87 and a 52-week high of $141.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.84 and a beta of 1.32.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($1.27). Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 168.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is 95.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KALU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 7,420.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 4,990.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 61.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 41.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

