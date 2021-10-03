Keith Harvey Sells 1,000 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Stock

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $109,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of KALU stock opened at $112.36 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $52.87 and a 52-week high of $141.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.84 and a beta of 1.32.
Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($1.27). Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 168.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KALU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.67.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 7,420.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 4,990.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 61.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 41.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile
Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.
