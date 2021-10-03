Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires Shares of 4,082 DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,294,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 1st quarter worth about $1,255,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 43,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of DaVita by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 776,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,883,000 after buying an additional 116,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $48,577.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,518.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $4,960,153.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,663,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,113,533. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $116.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.60 and its 200 day moving average is $120.67. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.02 and a 1 year high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.83.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.