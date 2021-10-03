Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys Shares of 9,142 Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,098,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,336,000 after purchasing an additional 185,622 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,254,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,686 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,298,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,404,000 after buying an additional 217,038 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,044,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,212,000 after buying an additional 244,575 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,795,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,867,000 after buying an additional 196,418 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VNO opened at $43.49 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $29.79 and a 12-month high of $50.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.30 and its 200 day moving average is $45.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.54 and a beta of 1.42.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $378.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.79%.

VNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

