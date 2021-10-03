Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $232,000 in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 58.3% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 45,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 16,862 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 47.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 544,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,524,000 after purchasing an additional 175,019 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 11.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,698,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,916,000 after purchasing an additional 175,004 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 24.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 166,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 33,247 shares during the period. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 6.3% in the first quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 135,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

NYSE UAA opened at $20.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UAA shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.32.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.