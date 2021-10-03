Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes $584,000 Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,748,000 after acquiring an additional 31,345 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $668,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 5.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RHI opened at $103.39 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $104.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.45 and its 200-day moving average is $91.31.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RHI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.38.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

