Kepos Capital LP Boosts Stake in PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU)

Kepos Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in PropTech Investment Co. II were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PropTech Investment Co. II by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 174,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 75,600 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the 1st quarter worth $255,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PTICU opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03. PropTech Investment Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $11.14.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

