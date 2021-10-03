Kepos Capital LP Buys New Position in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)

Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,000. Kepos Capital LP owned approximately 0.24% of ironSource at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IS. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ironSource in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in ironSource in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ironSource in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ironSource in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000.

Shares of IS opened at $10.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06. ironSource Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $12.70.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.80 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ironSource in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ironSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

ironSource Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

