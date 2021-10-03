Kepos Capital LP Has $3.33 Million Stake in ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU)

Kepos Capital LP lifted its position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 335,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in ScION Tech Growth II were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II during the first quarter worth about $160,000.

SCOBU opened at $9.97 on Friday. ScION Tech Growth II has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99.

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

