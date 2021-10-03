Kepos Capital LP Invests $1.61 Million in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ)

Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 160,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIQ opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

