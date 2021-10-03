Kepos Capital LP Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW)

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000. Kepos Capital LP owned approximately 0.42% of Powered Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Powered Brands in the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Powered Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Powered Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Powered Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Powered Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Powered Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:POW opened at $9.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71. Powered Brands has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POW. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Powered Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Powered Brands from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

About Powered Brands

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW).

Receive News & Ratings for Powered Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powered Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.