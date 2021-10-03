Kepos Capital LP Makes New $5.18 Million Investment in Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC)

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Yucaipa Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $740,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Yucaipa Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $357,000. 84.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Yucaipa Acquisition stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. Yucaipa Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $11.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87.

Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

