Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.58-1.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.60. Keurig Dr Pepper also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.582-$1.610 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on KDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a d rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.67.

KDP stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $37.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

